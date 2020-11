DeRozan will exercise his player option for the 2020-21 season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

While DeRozan would have had some suitors on the open market, he'll instead delay his free agency by one year and take the $27.7 million owed to him in the final season of his contract. The four-time-All-Star averaged 22.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game last season, and he could find himself on the trade market if the Spurs opt to take a more youth-oriented approach.