Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Paces team with 36 in loss
DeRozan scored 36 points (11-18 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 13-14 FT) while adding nine rebounds, nine assists and a steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 134-121 loss to the Grizzlies.
That's back-to-back 30-point performances for DeRozan, and three in his last five. He also filled the stat sheet, logging his highest combined rebound and assist total of the season.
