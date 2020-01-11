Play

DeRozan scored 36 points (11-18 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 13-14 FT) while adding nine rebounds, nine assists and a steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 134-121 loss to the Grizzlies.

That's back-to-back 30-point performances for DeRozan, and three in his last five. He also filled the stat sheet, logging his highest combined rebound and assist total of the season.

