DeRozan compiled 25 points (7-19 FG, 11-12 FT), eight boards, four assists and two steals across 42 minutes Sunday in the Spurs' 132-129 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

DeRozan made up for his poor shooting from the field by getting the job done at the free-throw line, raising his season-long rate to 84.4 percent after the 11-for-12 showing. The swingman remains allergic to the three-point line -- he's only attempted one shot from downtown over his last 15 games -- but his ability to get to the line and convert at a high rate along with his exceptional 52.8 field-goal percentage have him on track to finish with a new career high in true shooting percentage. His 59.8 TS% is more than four percentage points higher than his mark from any other season.