Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Plays 38 minutes in Spurs debut
DeRozan had 28 points (10-21 FG, 1-3 3PT, 7-11 FT), four rebounds and four assists in Wednesday's win over Minnesota.
Making his Spurs debut, DeRozan had a strong all-around night, hitting 10 shots from the floor and getting to the line 11 times. As expected, he shared the offensive workload with LaMarcus Aldridge, who had 21 points and 19 rebounds in 42 minutes. The pair combined to go 1-of-4 from three
