DeRozan registered six points (3-9 FG), five rebounds, six assists and a block across 29 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Clippers.

DeRozan has scored at least 19 points in five of his seven games of the season to date, but he has also delivered two below-average performances where he struggled from the floor on route to single-digit scoring outputs. DeRozan will attempt to bounce back in a tough matchup Thursday against the Lakers on the road.