DeRozan recorded 20 points (5-21 FG, 10-11 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 100-96 loss to the Grizzlies in the Western Conference play-in tournament.

DeRozan had an uncharacteristically rough night from the field, but his 11 trips to the charity stripe salvaged what would have been an even more nightmarish performance. Even so, it wasn't enough for the Spurs to get the win, denying the team of a potential postseason run. The veteran forward may have played his last game for the Spurs, but he ended the season with strong numbers, averaging 20-plus points per game (21.6) for the eighth straight season while also posting a career-high 6.9 assists per game.