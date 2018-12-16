DeRozan had 21 points (8-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and one block in 37 minutes during Saturday's 98-93 loss to the Bulls.

DeRozan struggled from the field Saturday as the Spurs blew a 21 point lead, eventually falling to the Bulls by five points. That makes three sub-par games for DeRozan, in the scoring column at least. The Spurs will face the 76ers on Monday in what will be another tough matchup for DeRozan. Owners will be hoping he can step up to the challenge with a nice bounce-back game.