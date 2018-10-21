Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Posts 28 points, nine dimes in Saturday's loss

DeRozan delivered 28 points (11-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 121-108 loss to the Trail Blazers.

DeRozan has dropped 28 points in both of his first two contests with his new team, and the nine dimes tied Trail Blazer Damian Lillard for game-high. All things considering, DeRozan seems to have found his footing quickly as the Spurs' top offensive option.