Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Posts 28 points, nine dimes in Saturday's loss
DeRozan delivered 28 points (11-22 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine assists, three rebounds, and two steals in 34 minutes during Saturday's 121-108 loss to the Trail Blazers.
DeRozan has dropped 28 points in both of his first two contests with his new team, and the nine dimes tied Trail Blazer Damian Lillard for game-high. All things considering, DeRozan seems to have found his footing quickly as the Spurs' top offensive option.
More News
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Plays 38 minutes in Spurs debut•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores team-high 20 to wrap up preseason•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Drops six dimes in preseason loss•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Effective in Spurs debut•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Traded to San Antonio•
-
Raptors' DeMar DeRozan: Ejected from Game 4•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...