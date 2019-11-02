DeRozan had 13 points (4-7 FG, 5-7 FT), 11 assists and one rebound during the Spurs' 127-110 win at Warriors on Friday night.

DeRozan posted his lowest scoring figure of the season, but his 11-assist total topped what he had done in his past four games combined in that particular category. That said, DeRozan's value should continue tied mostly to his scoring ability going forward. The Spurs will take on the Lakers this Sunday.