Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Posts double-double against Warriors
DeRozan had 13 points (4-7 FG, 5-7 FT), 11 assists and one rebound during the Spurs' 127-110 win at Warriors on Friday night.
DeRozan posted his lowest scoring figure of the season, but his 11-assist total topped what he had done in his past four games combined in that particular category. That said, DeRozan's value should continue tied mostly to his scoring ability going forward. The Spurs will take on the Lakers this Sunday.
More News
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Tries to carry team in narrow loss•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 27 in win•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Struggles despite scoring 13 points•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Hits three triples Friday•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Good to go Friday•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Sidelined with bruised chest•
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.