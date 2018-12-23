Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Posts stellar all-around performance
DeRozan totaled 28 points (12-24 FG, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal over 38 minutes in Saturday's loss to Houston.
DeRozan had a slow night in San Antonio's last contest Friday against Minnesota (12 points), but he paced his squad's scoring effort and nearly notched a triple-double Saturday. He figures to continue to pour in the points as December rolls on, posting 21.4 points along with 5.5 rebounds and 6.6 assists per contest this month (12 games).
