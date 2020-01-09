Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Pours in 30 in win over Celtics
DeRozan scored a game-high 30 points (10-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-10 FT) while adding six rebounds, four assists and a steal in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 129-114 win over the Celtics.
The Spurs caught the Celtics napping, with DeRozan leading his club to a 22-3 lead to begin the game, and Boston was never able to recover. The veteran wing is locked in right now, scoring at least 20 points in nine straight games while averaging 26.1 points, 5.3 assists, 4.1 boards and 1.0 steals over that stretch.
