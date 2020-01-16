Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Pours in team-high 30 in loss
DeRozan scored 30 points (12-14 FG, 6-7 FT) while adding seven assists, five rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 106-100 loss to the Heat.
The veteran wing was nearly perfect from the field, but he got little help -- Patty Mills was the only other Spur to score more than a dozen points in Miami. DeRozan has dropped at least 25 points in seven straight games and 20 or more in 12 straight, averaging a dazzling 27.3 points, 5.7 assists, 4.9 boards and 1.2 steals over that stretch.
