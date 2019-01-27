DeRozan (knee) is listed as probable for Sunday's game against the Wizards, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

DeRozan was held out of Saturday's game against New Orleans with soreness in his left knee, but the Spurs are expecting to have him back for the second game of a back-to-back. Over his last six games, DeRozan is averaging more than 38 minutes per contest, but he's putting up just 16.0 points per game on 41.3 percent shooting in that span.