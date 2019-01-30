DeRozan (knee) is listed as probable for Thursday's game against the Nets, Paul Garcia of Project Spurs reports.

DeRozan has missed the last three games with a sore left knee, but he said Tuesday that he's making progress and feels better than he has in recent weeks. Everything is pointing toward DeRozan returning to action Thursday night, but the team will wait to evaluate him at shootaround before updating his status. If DeRozan does, indeed, play, he'll likely unseat Davis Bertans in the starting lineup. The last time DeRozan played -- Jan. 23 in Philadelphia -- the Spurs started him at small forward, with Bryn Forbes at shooting guard and Rudy Gay at power forward.