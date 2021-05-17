DeRozan scored 23 points (8-14 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT) to go along with four assists and three rebounds across 25 minutes in Sunday's loss to the Suns.

DeRozan played just under six minutes in the second half, as he was limited heading into the play-in tournament. Even so, he performed well in the opening two quarters to top 20 points for the sixth consecutive game to close the campaign. He also averaged 6.9 assists per game in the regular season, a new career-high. DeRozan will continue to play a key role in any postseason success the Spurs have.