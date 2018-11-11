Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Pulls down 11 boards in victory Saturday
DeRozan had 13 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, and three assists in 39 minutes during Saturday's 96-89 victory over Houston.
DeRozan was quiet from the field Saturday but managed to contribute 11 rebounds in the hard-fought victory. Derrick White was very good in this performance and appears as though he could take some of the shine off of DeRozan's passing game. That being said, DeRozan should still be able to maintain top 40 value moving forward without too much trouble.
