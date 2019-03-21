Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Pulls down season-high 15 boards
DeRozan ended with 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists, one steal, and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 110-105 loss to Miami.
DeRozan was a monster on the boards Wednesday, hauling in a season-high 15 rebounds to go with 16 points. Ultimately it wasn't enough as the Spurs lost their first game of the month, going down by five points. DeRozan has had a great season for his new team although the lack of perimeter scoring certainly impacts his overall fantasy value. After attempting multiple three-pointers in eight of his first 14 games, he has done so just three times since then.
