Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Put team on shoulders in win

DeRozan contributed 36 points (13-27 FG, 10-10 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals across 38 minutes in the Spurs' 131-118 win over the Trail Blazers on Sunday.

DeRozan took charge in a manner akin to what he'd frequently done earlier in the season, pacing the Spurs in scoring, leading the starting five in assists and drawing even with LaMarcus Aldridge for the top rebounding tally on the night. DeRozan had scored under 20 points in three of his previous five games, so Sunday's outburst was an especially welcome sight. In addition to his impressive 24.3 points per game, the 10-year veteran is also averaging career highs in assists (6.0) and rebounds (5.7).