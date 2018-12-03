Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Puts team on shoulders in win
DeRozan contributed 36 points (13-27 FG, 10-10 FT), eight rebounds, six assists and two steals across 38 minutes in the Spurs' 131-118 win over the Trail Blazers on Sunday.
DeRozan took charge in a manner akin to what he'd frequently done earlier in the season, pacing the Spurs in scoring, leading the starting five in assists and drawing even with LaMarcus Aldridge for the top rebounding tally on the night. DeRozan had scored under 20 points in three of his previous five games, so Sunday's outburst was an especially welcome sight. In addition to his impressive 24.3 points per game, the 10-year veteran is also averaging career highs in assists (6.0) and rebounds (5.7).
More News
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Has 18 points in loss•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Quiet in blowout•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 21 points in Monday's win•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Could see rest days•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores team-high 24 points Wednesday•
-
Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Team-high scoring total in loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country