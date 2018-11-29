Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Quiet in blowout
DeRozan had 10 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3PT, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and four blocks in Wednesday's loss to the Timberwolves.
The Spurs scored just nine points in the second quarter and fell behind big in the second half, so DeRozan was limited to just 28 minutes. DeRozan's 10 points were his fewest in any game this season, as were his nine field goal attempts. Wednesday's game also snapped a seven-game streak with at least five assists.
