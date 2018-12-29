Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Quiet night in loss Friday
DeRozan had 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 102-99 loss to the Nuggets.
DeRozan attempted just 12 field-goals Friday, hitting six of them to finish with 15 points. He was coming off of back-to-back games with at least 28 points and will look to get things going again when the Spurs back-up to face the Clippers on Saturday in Los Angeles.
