DeRozan had 15 points (6-12 FG, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 38 minutes during Friday's 102-99 loss to the Nuggets.

DeRozan attempted just 12 field-goals Friday, hitting six of them to finish with 15 points. He was coming off of back-to-back games with at least 28 points and will look to get things going again when the Spurs back-up to face the Clippers on Saturday in Los Angeles.