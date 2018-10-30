Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Racks up game-high scoring haul in OT win
DeRozan contributed a game-high 34 points (12-21 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-10 FT) and added nine assists, six rebounds and three steals across 43 minutes in the Spurs' 113-108 overtime victory over the Mavericks on Monday.
DeRozan was able to compile 18 of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime, although he did miss a jumper from just inside the three-point line right before the buzzer at regulation. Nevertheless, he made up for his miss with strong work during the extra period, and by generating his third 30-point performance of the new season. Factoring in Monday's production, DeRozan is also sporting his best shooting percentage (49.3) since his rookie 2009-10 campaign in Toronto.
