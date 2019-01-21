DeRozan (ankle) supplied eight points (4-16 FG), seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 29 minutes in the Spurs' 103-95 loss to the Clippers on Sunday.

DeRozan missed just one contest with his ankle issue, but Sunday's poor shooting may have been an indication at least one more game off may have done him some good. The veteran wing's 25.0 percent success rate from the field was his lowest of the campaign, although it marked DeRozan's fifth game overall in January with under 40.0 percent shooting. The 29-year-old did salvage his final line with a strong showing on the boards, and he'll look to bounce back on the scoring front versus the 76ers on Wednesday.