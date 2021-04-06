DeRozan delivered 20 points (4-9 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 12-13 FT), four rebounds and two assists across 27 minutes in Monday's loss against the Cavaliers.

DeRozan has scored at least 20 points in four straight games and continues to be the driving force on offense for the Spurs, especially after the departure of LaMarcus Aldridge and in a game where Dejounte Murray (foot) was unavailable. DeRozan has scored more than 15 points in 13 straight contests and should remain the Spurs' most reliable scoring threat on a nightly basis. That, alongside his contributions as a playmaker, make him a worthy fantasy play across all formats.