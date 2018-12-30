Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Records fourth double-double in win
DeRozan turned in 25 points (14-23 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 13 rebounds, six assists, four steals and a blocked shot across 38 minutes in Saturday's 122-111 win over the Clippers.
After a slight regression against Denver on Friday, DeRozan rebounded with a superb effort against the Clippers. The former Raptor is as consistent as they come in the backcourt, and as a multi-category contributor, he's quickly become the engine that powers the Spurs' offensive attack. After a slow start, the Spurs are running red-hot due in large part to DeRozan's production.
