DeRozan scored 23 points (9-17 FG, 5-7 FT) to go along with three rebounds and three assists across 29 minutes in Monday's win over the Bucks.

DeRozan has seen a downturn in his assists recently, averaging only 3.8 dimes across his last five games as opposed to 7.1 on the season. The Spurs didn't need to push his workload on Monday due to a relatively large margin of victory, which limited DeRozan to only 12 minutes in the second half. The team may continue to limit its key players if it can lock up a spot in the play-in tournament, though expect DeRozan to maintain his regular workload for at least one more game.