Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Remains locked in Wednesday
DeRozan generated 25 points (10-12 FG, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 28 minutes in the Spurs' 120-90 win over the Suns on Wednesday.
DeRozan was once again the picture of efficiency, doing plenty of damage and then getting out of there with the Spurs enjoying a big second-half advantage. The former Raptor has been every bit as effective in his new San Antonio digs as he was in Toronto, The 29-year-old has been especially effective over the last three games, shooting 64.3 percent (36-for-56) on his way to a pair of 30-point efforts.
