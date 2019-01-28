DeRozan (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Paul Garcia of ProjectSpurs.com reports.

DeRozan will remain sidelined for a third straight game as he continues to battle soreness in his left knee. Until the Spurs provide an update regarding his status, DeRozan will continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis, with Thursday's matchup against Brooklyn representing his next chance to return.