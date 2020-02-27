Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Returns to form Wednesday
DeRozan had 27 points (9-15 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 9-9 FT), nine assists, eight rebounds and one steal over 34 minutes in Wednesday's 109-103 loss to the Mavericks.
DeRozan has had decreased production over the past three games that may have been attributed slightly to his back injury, but he returned to form as he nearly picked up a triple-double Wednesday. After converting on just 41.4 percent of his field goal attempts over the previous two games, DeRozan made 60 percent of his shots from the field against the Mavericks.
