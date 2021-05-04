DeRozan scored 22 points (10-17 FG, 2-2 FT) to go along with six assists, three steals and one block across 33 minutes in Monday's loss to the Jazz.

DeRozan was held out of the Spurs' last game for rest purposes, but he showed no signs of rust with another solid performance. Though his 0.9 steals on the season don't stand out, DeRozan has four thefts across his last three games. He's otherwise delivered well-rounded stat lines of late, as he's averaged 25.0 points, 8.3 assists and 3.8 board across his last six contests.