DeRozan (quadriceps) tallied 32 points (10-21 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 12-12 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and one steal across 37 minutes Saturday in the Spurs' 110-108 win over the Pelicans.

Back in action after missing the second half of a back-to-back set Thursday against Detroit due to a minor quad injury, DeRozan delivered one of his better all-around outings since the All-Star break. As per usual, DeRozan's stat line came with no three-pointers and limited output in the defensive categories, but he cleared the 30-point mark in efficient fashion. DeRozan is now shooting 49.2 percent from the field and a career-high 88.3 percent from the free-throw line to help keep fantasy managers afloat in both categories.