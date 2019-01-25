Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Ruled out Saturday
DeRozan will not play in Saturday's game against the Pelicans due to a sore left knee, Tom Osborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
The knee injury doesn't appear to be anything serious for DeRozan, so the Spurs are likely just being extra cautious with their star player, especially since he is coming off scoring a team-high 26 points across 27 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the 76ers. With DeRozan out of the lineup, Marco Belinelli and Quincy Pondexter could both be in line for extended minutes Saturday.
