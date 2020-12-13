DeRozan scored 12 points (4-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding seven assists, a rebound and a steal across 24 minutes during Saturday's preseason loss against the Thunder.

DeRozan was one of five Spurs players that recorded double-digit points, but he also showcased his playmaking ability with a team-high seven dimes. He's not known for being much of a distributor throughout his career, but if he assumes more responsibility in the playmaking department, then DeRozan's upside could reach a whole new level in 2020-21. He averaged 22.1 points with 5.6 assists per game last season.