DeRozan had 14 points (5-10 FG, 4-6 FT) and seven assists in Sunday's win over Memphis.
The Spurs didn't need a big scoring day from DeRozan to move to 2-0 in seeding play, but the former All-Star led the team with seven dimes, while also adding four rebounds, a steal and a block in 34 minutes.
