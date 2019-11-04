Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 14 points in loss
DeRozan had 14 points (5-15 FG, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one block during the Spurs' 103-06 loss against the Lakers on Sunday night.
The rebounding and passing stats were a decent boost to his value, though -- the former Raptors star now has 18 assists and 15 rebounds in his last three outings while averaging 18.7 points over that span. That shouldn't be the norm going forward, however, as DeRozan's fantasy upside has always been determined by his scoring volume. The Spurs play on the road Tuesday against the Hawks.
