DeRozan had 15 points (6-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five boards and four assists in Wednesday's loss to Miami.

The Spurs struggled all night on the offensive end, shooting just 40.3 percent from the floor en route to scoring only 87 points. Miami was able to prevent DeRozan from ever getting into a rhythm, and he's now posted fewer than 20 points in four of his last five games.