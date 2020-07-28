DeRozan turned in 17 points (8-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and one block in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 118-111 scrimmage win over the Pacers.

DeRozan can likely be expected to carry a sizable load offensively once the official games begin, as LaMarcus Aldridge (shoulder) has been ruled out for the rest of the season. With that being said, coach Gregg Popovich has stated that the team will primarily focus on development. As such, DeRozan may be most reliable for the first few games given that his minutes could eventually be reduced considerably if the team falls too far out of the playoff race.