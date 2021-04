DeRozan scored 20 points (7-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-7 FT) with eight assists, four rebounds and one steal in a 116-111 loss to Miami on Wednesday.

DeRozan had another strong offensive performance, scoring 20-plus points and recording seven-plus assists for the third consecutive contest. The forward has averaged 29.7 points (on 50.9 percent shooting from the field and 96.9 percent shooting from the line), 8.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game across his last three games.