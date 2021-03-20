DeRozan posted 20 points (7-12 FG, 6-7 FT), seven assists and one rebound in 36 minutes during Friday's win against the Cavaliers.

DeRozan (personal) returned to the starting lineup after missing the previous four games following his father's death. He didn't miss a beat, scoring an efficient 20 points and handing out seven assists on his way to helping the Spurs defeat the Cavaliers. DeRozan is looking at a heavy workload the rest of the way on a young Spurs team looking to make the playoffs after missing out last season.