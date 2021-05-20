DeRozan recorded 20 points (5-21 FG, 10-11 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Grizzlies.

DeRozan had a rough night from the field and didn't look like himself -- his 11 trips to the charity stripe salvaged what would've otherwise been a nightmarish offensive output. The veteran forward might have played his last game for the Spurs and ended the season with strong numbers, averaging at least 21 points per game for the sixth straight season while also posting a career-high in assists per game with 6.9.