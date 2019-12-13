Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 21 in loss
DeRozan registered 21 points (8-17 FG, 5-8 FT), four rebounds and four assists to go along with two steals during 39 minutes of action in the Spurs' 117-109 loss to the Cavaliers on Thursday.
DeRozan's 21 points marked the ninth time in his last 11 games that the wing has reached the 20-point threshold. Although the 30-year-old has enjoyed success in the scoring department, this production has not led to success in the wins column, as the Spurs are one of just nine teams who are still searching for their 10th win. The former Raptor is averaging 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.8 rebounds in 34.3 minutes per game this season.
