Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 21 points in Monday's win

DeRozan finished with 21 points (9-18 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, and five assists in 34 minutes during Monday's 108-107 win over the Bulls.

DeRozan has scored at least 20 points in 16 of 20 games thus far this season, and continues to maintain career highs in rebounds and assists per game. Coach Gregg Popovich has vowed to rest DeRozan and fellow star LaMarcus Aldridge at some point in the near future, though with five Western Conference opponents on tap -- all of whom are in the race for a playoff spot (Timberwolves, Rockets, Trail Blazers, Jazz, Lakers) -- over the next week or so, it's anyone's guess when that will actually happen.