Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 21 points
DeRozan had 21 points (8-15 FG, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 102-98 defeat at Dallas.
DeRozan has scored at least 20 points in each of his last three games, but he has done that in six of his last 10 games while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. That number is below his season mark of 51.0 percent -- a career-high figure for him -- but at the very least he remains productive even if his shot is not falling as regularly as expected. He should remain as a productive scoring threat Saturday against the Pistons.
