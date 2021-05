DeRozan notched 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-4 FT), five assists, two rebounds and a steal across 30 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Nets.

DeRozan scored 20 or more points for the fourth game in a row, and he's reached that mark in nine of the Spurs' last 10 games. The veteran forward should remain a key offensive cog for the Spurs in the final games of the regular season as San Antonio tries to secure a play-in berth.