Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 23 in win
DeRozan posted 23 points (9-25 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine assists and five rebounds in Tuesday's 135-133 win against the Rockets.
Playing a season-high 41 minutes, DeRozan was able to make a substantial impact in the win, making three free throws in the final 30 seconds of the game. The 30-year-old has shot the ball exceptionally this season, converting on a career-high 51.4 percent of his shots. DeRozan has been one of the few bright spots for the Spurs, and is leading the team in both points and assists per game.
