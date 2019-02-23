Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 23 points in Friday's loss
DeRozan produced 23 points (7-12 FG, 9-9 FT), eight assists, four rebounds, two steals, and one block in 34 minutes during Friday's 120-117 loss to the Raptors.
DeRozan was extremely efficient offensively while filling up the box score in this his first game back in Toronto since the offseason trade. He has taken his distributing to another level with the Spurs, and he'll look to deliver another well-rounded performance during Sunday's matchup with the lowly Knicks.
