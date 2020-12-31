DeRozan tallied 23 points (7-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds and six assists in a loss to the Lakers on Wednesday.

DeRozan bounced back from a 3-for-12 shooting effort his last time out and surpassed the 20-point mark for the third time in four games this season. He also continued his emergence as a solid source of dimes, dishing six assists in the loss. The veteran wasn't much of a passer in the early part of his career, but he has blossomed in that area in recent campaigns and is on pace for a career-best 8.3 APG this season.