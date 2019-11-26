DeRozan totaled 24 points (11-19 FG, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and a block across 35 minutes in Monday's loss to the Lakers.

DeRozan topped 20 points for the fifth consecutive game and 12th time overall this season. The veteran wing is shooting at a career-best clip from the floor, though his production elsewhere has slipped a bit. Through 18 outings, DeRozan's averaging 22. points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists while shooting 53.3 percent from the field, 16.1 percent form three and 82.7 percent from the line in 34.0 minutes.