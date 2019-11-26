Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 24 points in loss
DeRozan totaled 24 points (11-19 FG, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and a block across 35 minutes in Monday's loss to the Lakers.
DeRozan topped 20 points for the fifth consecutive game and 12th time overall this season. The veteran wing is shooting at a career-best clip from the floor, though his production elsewhere has slipped a bit. Through 18 outings, DeRozan's averaging 22. points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists while shooting 53.3 percent from the field, 16.1 percent form three and 82.7 percent from the line in 34.0 minutes.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...