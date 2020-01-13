DeRozan recorded 25 points (7-12 FG, 11-14 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 105-104 win over the Raptors.

DeRozan took it to his former team, landing a ferocious dunk on Toronto's Chris Boucher and leading the comeback charge for the Spurs. It was also an extremely efficient performance for DeRozan, who will need to keep playing at a high level going forward if San Antonio is going to keep its streak of playoff appearances alive.