Spurs' DeMar DeRozan: Scores 25 in comeback victory
DeRozan recorded 25 points (7-12 FG, 11-14 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 35 minutes during Sunday's 105-104 win over the Raptors.
DeRozan took it to his former team, landing a ferocious dunk on Toronto's Chris Boucher and leading the comeback charge for the Spurs. It was also an extremely efficient performance for DeRozan, who will need to keep playing at a high level going forward if San Antonio is going to keep its streak of playoff appearances alive.
