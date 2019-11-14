DeRozan amassed 27 points (12-18 FG, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal in 33 minutes Wednesday against Minnesota.

DeRozan had an excellent all-around game, topping 20 points for the sixth time this season, though he finished with a negative-15 net rating overall. The veteran wing is dangerously close to averaging at 20.0 points for a seventh consecutive season and generating 19.4 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists in 33.2 minutes through 11 games.